India’s Q Branch police seized around 700kg of ganja, worth millions of rupees, from three men near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday. The cannabis was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the sea route.

The police arrested three men, identified as V Senthilkumar and S Saravanan of Coimbatore and M Arivendhan of Madurai, in connection with this. They seized a tourist bus in which the accused were travelling.

On a tip-off that a gang was in the process of smuggling a large quantity of ganja to Sri Lanka, a Q Branch police team from Nagapattinam, headed by inspector Arun Prasad, conducted a vehicle check at Vaduvur checkpost near Mannargudi.

The team stopped a tourist bus and found only three men, including the driver, in it. The police checked the bus and found more than 100 gunny bags containing ganja. -Agencies

