706 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 706, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 182 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 706
Active Cases – 516
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 176
Recovered & Discharged – 182
Total Deaths – 7
