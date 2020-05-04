May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

719 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 719, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 187 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 719
Active Cases – 524
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 137
Recovered & Discharged – 187
Total Deaths – 7

