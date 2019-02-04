Feb 04 2019 February 4, 2019 February 4, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

71st national Day celebrations commences

Posted in

71st National day celebration in Sri Lanka

The commemoration of the 71st National Day of Sri Lanka has commenced ceremoniously at the Galle Face Green.The celebrations were commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the President to the event.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his wife have attended as the Guest of Honor at this year’s National Day celebrations.Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, and many other parliamentarians and diplomats have attended the event.

71st National day celebration in Sri Lanka