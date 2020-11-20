Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 74th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

The deceased has been identified as a 70-year-old, a resident of the Colombo 02 died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The cause of death has been identified as heart disease due to COVID-19 infection.

This brings the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 74.