Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 755, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 194 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 8 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 755

Active Cases – 553

New Cases for the day – 4

Observation in hospitals – 137

Recovered & Discharged – 194

Total Deaths – 8