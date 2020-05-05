May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 May 5, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

760 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 760, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 197 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 760
Active Cases – 554
New Cases for the day – 9
Observation in hospitals – 145
Recovered & Discharged – 197
Total Deaths – 9

