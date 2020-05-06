May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 May 6, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

774 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

COVID-19

Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 774, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 215 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 774
Active Cases – 550
New Cases for the day – 3
Observation in hospitals – 153
Recovered & Discharged – 215
Total Deaths – 9

