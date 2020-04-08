Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 7th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 48-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 7.

Total Confirmed Cases – 188

Active Cases – 139

New Cases – 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228

Recovered & Discharged – 42

Deaths – 7