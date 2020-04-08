Apr 08 2020 April 8, 2020 April 8, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

7th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 7th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 48-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 7.

Total Confirmed Cases – 188
Active Cases – 139
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228
Recovered & Discharged – 42
Deaths – 7

