7th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 7th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 48-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 7.
Total Confirmed Cases – 188
Active Cases – 139
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228
Recovered & Discharged – 42
Deaths – 7
