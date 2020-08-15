State Minister of Solar, Wind, Grid Power Generation Projects Development Duminda Dissanayake says the government plans to meet the country’s power generation through renewable energy by 2030, in line with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s expectations.

Addressing media in Anuradhapura State Minister Dissanayake said a stringent plan is in place to work towards this goal.

Therefore, the State Minister noted that Sri Lanka plans to not use fuel to generate power within the next 10 years.

State Minister Dissanayake claimed that they are hoping to introduce renewable energy sources within the next five years, instead of fuel sources.

(Source: News Radio)