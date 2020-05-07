Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 804, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 232 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 797

Active Cases – 563

New Cases for the day – 7

Observation in hospitals – 134

Recovered & Discharged – 232

Total Deaths – 9