11 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 835, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 240 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 835

Active Cases – 586

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 135

Recovered & Discharged – 240

Total Deaths – 9