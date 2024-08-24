836 complaints related to Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission has reported receiving 836 complaints related to the Presidential Election so far, with 812 concerning election law breaches.

Sri Lanka Police have also received 21 complaints about election law violations and 35 other election-related complaints, 14 of which involve acts of violence.

Election observers have noted a sharp increase in the misuse of state property as the election approaches.

PAFFREL has received 228 complaints about the election, while the Institute for Democratic Reforms and Electoral Studies has received 150.

Rohana Hettiarachchi, Executive Director of PAFFREL, has accused the government of buying votes by bribing voters.