May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 May 9, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

844 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

COVID-19

Nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 844, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 255 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 844
Active Cases – 580
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 135
Recovered & Discharged – 255
Total Deaths – 9

Share on FB