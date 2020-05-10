May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 May 10, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

855 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Eight more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 855, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 321 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 855
Active Cases – 525
New Cases for the day – 8
Observation in hospitals – 116
Recovered & Discharged – 321
Total Deaths – 9

