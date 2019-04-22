87 detonators had been found yesterday at the Bastian Mawatha Bus Station and in a garbage dump in the area this afternoon by the Police officers in Colombo Fort, Police said.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said Police initially discovered 12 detonators at the location around 1 this afternoon.

After further inspections, and clearing of waste at the site, another 75 detonators were subsequently found.

The detonators were handed over to the Police Special Task Force and to the Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO), police said.

No suspects had been arrested.