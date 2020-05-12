May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

889 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 889, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 366 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 885
Active Cases – 514
New Cases for the day – 20
Observation in hospitals – 117
Recovered & Discharged – 366
Total Deaths – 9

