Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 893, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 382 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 893

Active Cases – 498

New Cases for the day – 4

Observation in hospitals – 105

Recovered & Discharged – 382

Total Deaths – 9