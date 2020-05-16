935 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

10 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 935, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 477 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 935

Active Cases – 449

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 112

Recovered & Discharged – 477

Total Deaths – 9