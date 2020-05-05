May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 May 5, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

9th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 9th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 52-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

She was a resident of Modara, Colombo.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 9.

Total Confirmed Cases – 755
Active Cases – 549
New Cases for the day – 4
Observation in hospitals – 145
Recovered & Discharged – 197
Total Deaths – 9

