A/L & Grade 5 Scholarship exams, postponed

G.C.E. Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations will have to be postponed once again, State Minister of Education Reforms Susil Premajayantha said, addressing the Parliament today (October 07).

Responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa under Standing Orders, Minister Premajayantha said the two exams were earlier scheduled to be held in November.

The Minister however said, due to the inability to complete the syllabi due to COVID-19, a number of parties requested for further postponement of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and the A/Level Examination.

Premajayatha said the rescheduled examinations will most likely be held in early 2022.

He also added that schools will reopen in four phases, subject to adherence to health guidelines.