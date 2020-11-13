The United Nations says cremation is the only way to dispose of the bodies of those who die from the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Nations Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer has stated this in a letter to Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In the letter, she points out that there has been a lot of talk in the media about the disposal of the bodies of those who have died due to the COVID-19 virus.

Accordingly, it is essential that the cremation be carried out in accordance with the recommendations imposed by the Ministry of Health, she said.

She added that the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 24 had proposed safety measures for the funeral of COVID-19.

She also stated in the letter that burying the bodies could have many negative impacts.

Speaking further, Hannaa Singer said that the government will have to take many difficult measures for the public health in the face of this pandemic.