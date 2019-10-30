Presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Gotabaya Rajapaksa says a simple tax system will be introduced in place of the existing complex tax system.

Speaking at a rally in Ampara Rajapaksa said economic changes will be introduced in order to bring about new investments.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said they have presented massive tax concessions for businesses, including removing several existing complex tax schemes and also proposed a simple and transparent tax system that makes it easier for tax payers and for the government to administer.

He noted that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna proposed such a tax system to create a suitable environment for businesses and investments and to strengthen the country’s economy.

Rajapaksa stated that this is how they can take the country’s economy forward to encourage new investments.

Speaking at another rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in Batticaloa Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa said the country is presently filled with vengeance.

MP Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka is a country filled with political vengeance with political leaders suppressed.

The Opposition Leader charged that a number of persons are not granted bail and are being held for years and also accused the government of taking them to Court in a bid to seek revenge.

He stated that the government did not work for the country or for any community or area of the country.

MP Rajapaksa noted that they will continue this fight together, while addressing the country’s issues related to the economy and unemployment.

