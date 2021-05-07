Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam nominated as new Attorney General

Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam has been nominated by the President to be appointed as the new Attorney General, Parliament sources said.

His name has been received by the Speaker and it would be considered for approval at the next Parliamentary Council meeting.

Sanjay Rajaratnam was appointed as the Acting Solicitor General in October 2019, after then-Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe was interdicted, pending an inquiry into her alleged phone conversation with Avant-Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.