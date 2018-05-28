Actress Deepani Silva arrested over accident
Actress Deepani Silva has been arrested by the Bandaragama police this morning in connection with an accident in which her car collided with a three-wheeler in Bandaragama injuring a child.
Police said that the accident had occurred at Kindelpitiya Junction on the Bandaragama-Kesbewa main road at around 6.40am this morning (28).
The car driver by the actress had collided with a three-wheeler while a 10-year-old girl who had been inside the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with critical injuries.
Deepani Silva would be produced in the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, Police said.