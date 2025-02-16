Adani Group to reopen talks with Sri Lanka after wind project withdrawal
February 16, 2025
Top executives from the Adani Group are set to reopen discussions with the Sri Lankan government next week, just days after the company announced its withdrawal from a major wind energy project in the country, reports say.
Adani’s withdrawal marks the second major foreign investment exit from Sri Lanka in recent months. In December 2024, the Australian firm United Petroleum also pulled out of its project in the country.
With new talks on the horizon, both sides are expected to explore ways to revive the wind energy project, potentially addressing tariff concerns and regulatory challenges.
Great. Provide the end of life care to our ex-presidents. There is plenty around to make a good profit.