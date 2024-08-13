ADB delegation meets NPP leader, discusses future aid for Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on August 13, 2024 - 7:56 am
A delegation including the Sri Lanka representative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Takafumi Kadono, met with the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The meeting reportedly took place yesterday afternoon (August 12) at the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) head office in Pelawatta.
A review of the development activities carried out in Sri Lanka by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was conducted during the meeting.
It is also reported that ADB representatives informed the NPP of ADB’s willingness to provide future aid to Sri Lanka.
I fear this guy, the NPP leader.
He is more likely to be the next prezzo of SL.
The moda Voters who gave 69% of their votes to a coward who fled in a boat are likely to repeat the same voting pattern.
Under NPP, we will not have food to eat and there will be bullets in the streets.