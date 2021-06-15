AG advises CID to arrest X-Press Pearl agent

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General has advised the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest the local agent for the X-Press Pearl container ship and produce him in court.

Sri Lanka Police said a special team of CID detectives is working on arresting the suspect, however, it was reported that when the detective visited his office and residence, he was no present.

Sri Lanka Police stressed they will implement the advice of the Attorney General to arrest the local agent for the shipping company.

Detectives have also recorded statements from medical examiners who conducted the autopsy on the dead sea turtles and dolphins that washed up on Sri Lankan shores over the past three weeks.

Sri Lanka Police said the deaths will be further investigated after the results of the laboratory tests are made available.

(Source: News 1st)