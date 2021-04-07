AG authorizes ban of 11 Islamic Organizations

Attorney General Dappula De Livera has authorized the Proscription of eleven Islamic Organisations connected to extremist activities, AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The organisations to be banned are as follows:

United Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – UTJ Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – CTJ Srilanka Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – SLTJ All Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – ACTJ Ja miyathu I Ansaari Su nnaththul Mohomadiya – JASM Dharul Adhar @ Jamiul Adhar Srilanka Islamic Student Movement- SLISM Islamic State of Iraq & Syria – ISIS AL- Qaeda Save the Pearls Super Muslim