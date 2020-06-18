AG directs police to record statements from Maithripala, Ranil over Bond Scam
Posted in Local News
The Attorney General has directed the Acting IGP to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe over Bond Scam, AG’s Co-ordinating Secretary said.
In addition to the former President and Prime Minister, statements are expected to be recorded from the former Advisor to the Prime Minister S. Paskaralingam and the former General Manager of the People’s Bank as well.
Share on FB