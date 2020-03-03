The Attorney General has directed the Acting IGP to obtain arrest warrants against several suspects in the Central Bank bond scam case including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran and PTL owner Arjun Aloysius.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne stated that the Acting IGP was instructed to obtain warrants from court for the arrest of former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius, CEO Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of the Central Bank T.H.B. Sarathchandra and several others.

AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne said they were to be arrested on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating, and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016.