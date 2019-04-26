The Constitutional Council (CC) has unanimously approved the nomination of Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya as the next Chief Justice, parliamentary sources said.

Meanwhile the council has also approved the President’s nomination for the position of Auditor General.

Accordingly the name of Attorney General Jayantha Chandrasiri Jayasuriya was approved for the position of Chief Justice while the name of Additional Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne was unanimously approved for the post of Auditor General of Sri Lanka.

The statement said that the President was notified of nominations being approved by the CC.