The Attorney General Dappula De Livera has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain a warrant and arrest the former CEO of SriLankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayaka on charges of money laundering.

AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General had issued these instructions after considering the investigative material submitted by the CID on controversial air bus deal of SriLankan Airlines in 2013.

The AG has also directed CID to forward the investigative extracts to the Bribery Commission Director General in order to consider charges against Chandrasena over the air bus deal.