AG receives remaining 22 volumes of PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks

The remaining 22 volumes of the report compiled by Presidential Commission of Inquiry which investigated the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks were handed over to the Attorney General today (March 12), says the President’s Legal Director Harigupta Rohanadeera.

The Attorney General earlier received 65 volumes of the PCoI report from the Secretary to the President on March 02.

However, the Presidential Secretariat had received 87 volumes pertaining to the evidence and proceedings of the PCoI report on the Easter Sunday attacks.