AG receives Volume 1 of Easter attacks commission report
Posted in Local News
The Attorney General Dappula de Livera has received Volume 01 of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) that investigated the Easter Sunday terror attacks from the President’s Secretary, the AG’s Coordinating Officer said.
The Coordinating Officer also said the AG has also requested the President’s Secretary to submit all proceedings, documents and material of the Commission of Inquiry pertaining to Easter Sunday Attacks (Volume 2-5).
