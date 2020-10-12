Attorney General Dappula de Livera has summoned the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) S.P. Ranasinghe and the Chief Investigating Officer to meet him today.

They were also directed to bring all investigative material over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen by the CID.

Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told news media that they were summoned over the release of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen who was arrested by the CID on suspicion of aiding and abetting the terrorists who carried out the series of Easter Sunday attacks.

Riyaj Bathiudeen was arrested on April 14 by the CID on suspicion of aiding and abetting the terrorists who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks which took place on April 21, 2019. While there is strong evidence leading to proceed legal actions, the CID had decided to release Riyaj Bathiudeen without any legal permission and by not producing him before Court on September 30.

(Source: Daily News – By Dilshan Tharaka)