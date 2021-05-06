AG tells President he wishes to remain in Sri Lanka to serve the people

While thanking the President for his appointment as High Commissioner to Canada, Attorney General Dappula de Livera has conveyed to the President that he wishes to remain in Sri Lanka to serve the public, AG’s Coordinating Officer said.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera has concluded action in 27,206 Criminal Cases during his Tenure from May 2019 to May 2021.

AG Livera was appointed as Sri Lanka’s 30th Attorney General by former President Maithripala Sirisena in January 2019.