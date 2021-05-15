AG unable to present charges against Easter attack perpetrators as CID probes incomplete

Attorney General Dappula de Livera today told the public that he is not in a position to present charges or indictments against the conspirators and abettors of the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks during his tenure of office, as the CID investigations into that are incomplete, AG’s Coordinating Officer said.

Earlier today (May 15), in a letter directed to Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney General sought confirmation of evidence against 42 suspects in Category A of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He further sought clarification on any pending investigations as probes into five of the suspects are incomplete.

Dappula de Livera’s term in office as the Attorney General is expected to come to an end this month. He was sworn in on May 10, 2019 before then-President Maithripala Sirisena.