Sep 13 2018 September 13, 2018

Airline removes nuts after President’s disclosure

Srilankan Airlines

Sri Lanka’s national airline said Wednesday (Sept 12) it has stopped serving cashews after the country’s President flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo.

“Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,” Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.

“I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts,” the President told a meeting of farmers. An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews-only served in business class – and would change its Dubai-based supplier

