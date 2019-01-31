Jan 31 2019 January 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Ajith Mannapperuma appointed State Minister

Posted in

Ajith Mannapperuma

Deputy Minister Ajith Mannapperuma has been sworn in as the State Minster of Mahaweli Development and Environment.

The Minister was sworn before President Maithripala Sirisena earlier today (31), stated President’s Media Division.

Mannapperuma was previously serving as the Deputy Minister of Environment.