Ajith Mannapperuma appointed State Minister
Deputy Minister Ajith Mannapperuma has been sworn in as the State Minster of Mahaweli Development and Environment.
The Minister was sworn before President Maithripala Sirisena earlier today (31), stated President’s Media Division.
Mannapperuma was previously serving as the Deputy Minister of Environment.
It appears this guy is climbing the ladder through the backdoor.
From Environment to Mahaweli Developement, great, isn’t it?
Can he tell us what he achieved as Environment Minister?
How many acres of Kerala ganja, my dear friends !!!