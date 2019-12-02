Major (Rtd.) Attorney-at-Law Ajith Prasanna commenced a protest outside the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka a short while ago urging the victim of the alleged threatening incident to give a statement to police.

The Retired Major carried a placard which read: “The Ambassador of Switzerland, do not tarnish the good name of our motherland. Let the lady give a statement to Sri Lanka Police.”

An incident was reported recently regarding a local employee attached to the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka, who was allegedly detained against her will on the street in Sri Lanka.