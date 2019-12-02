Dec 02 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Ajith Prasanna launches protest fast in front of Swiss Embassy

Posted in

Ajith Prasanna launches protest fast in front of Swiss Embassy

Major (Rtd.) Attorney-at-Law Ajith Prasanna commenced a protest outside the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka a short while ago urging the victim of the alleged threatening incident to give a statement to police.

The Retired Major carried a placard which read: “The Ambassador of Switzerland, do not tarnish the good name of our motherland. Let the lady give a statement to Sri Lanka Police.”

An incident was reported recently regarding a local employee attached to the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka, who was allegedly detained against her will on the street in Sri Lanka.

Share on FB