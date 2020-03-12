All educational tours to be cancelled temporarily
Posted in Local News
All school educational trips have been temporarily suspended due to Coronavirus threat in the country, the Education Ministry said.
This measure has been taken under the directive of Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma.
In a statement, the Ministry said the decision was taken after a Sri Lankan tour guide tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
The patient who is currently being treated at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital had traveled to several places in the country.
