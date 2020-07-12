All schools closed until July 17
Posted in Local News
All schools in the country would be closed from 13th July to 17th July considering the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Education said.
The Ministry of Education expects that this decision will be followed by all private schools, international schools, and tuition classes as well.
However, it is the responsibility of the principals of relevant schools to accommodate the postal voting process on the scheduled dates, the Ministry further said.
