All Liquor Stores MUST remain closed on 25th May

All liquor stores must remain closed on the 25th of May, even though travel restrictions will be lifted on that day, Sri Lanka’s Excise Department stated.

Excise Department Spokesman Kapila Kumarasingha said that the Commissioner General of Excise has ordered closure of all liquor sales outlets in order to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

The island-wide travel restriction imposed from 11.00 pm Friday (May 21) is set to be lifted at 04.00 am on Tuesday (May 25).

However, the restrictions will return to be in effect from 11.00 pm on the same day. They are scheduled to be lifted on 28th of May, at 04.00 am.