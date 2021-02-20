All Sri Lankans will be vaccinated within three months – Vasudeva

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara yesterday told a gathering at Anuradhapura that he did not need to take COVID-19 vaccine for at least six months.

Nanayakkara said that he had contracted the disease recently and had antibodies which would be effective for another six months or so.

Minister Nanayakkara was found infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in early January.

The Ministers said the national vaccination drive had got underway and all Sri Lankans would be inoculated within the next three months.

(Source: The Island)