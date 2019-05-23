The Government has increased ration and other allowances paid to all officers and other ranks of the Tri –Forces with effect from July.

Accordingly measures have been taken to increase rental allowances paid to all Tri-Forces personnel by 100%.

The Ministry of Finance announced the Commando allowance, which is applicable to equal ranks in the Sri Lanka Navy and the Air force will also be increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000.

According to the Circular released by the Ministry of Finance, the Daily Allowance, Good Conduct allowance and Uniform Allowance have also been increased for Officers of all ranks in the Tri- Forces.

The Finance Ministry further stated the monthly ration allowance paid to the officers of the Tri – Forces has also been increased to Rs. 23,231, while the monthly ration allowance for all other ranks has been increased to Rs. 19,350 with effect from January 2019.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera had proposed to increase allowances in the 2019 Budget, as they had not been increased for the last 20 years.

(Source: News Radio)