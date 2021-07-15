Another 1.6 million Sinopharm vaccine doses to arrive in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
The Chinese government decided to donate another 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.
The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka in a Tweet said the coronavirus doses will arrive in Sri Lanka in the coming weeks to help further speed up the country’s vaccination drive.
1,183,391 persons have been fully vaccinated with the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm vaccine thus far.
Share on FB