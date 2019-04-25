Sixteen persons have been arrested in operations conducted across the island yesterday over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said one person each was arrested in Bandaragama, Teldeniya, Wattala, Balangoda and in Matale.

Two suspects were arrested in Vavunathivu and Meegalewa.

Three suspects were arrested in Rakwana and four suspects were arrested from Thirappane last night.

Investigations are currently being conducted.

A total of 76 persons have been arrested on suspicions of involvement since Sunday when the suicide attacks were reported in the country on Sunday.

The bombings were reported at three churches and three hotels with one reported at an inn and another at a residence in Dematagoda.

(Source: News Radio)