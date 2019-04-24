Eighteen suspects have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force in search operations carried out last night.

The Police Media Unit said six persons were arrested in Dharga Town, Aluthgama, six in Katuwapitiya, Katana, five in Kankawangoda, Beruwala and one person in Anguruwella, Warakapola.

The arrest in Warakapola was made by the Warakapola Police, Police Special task Force and the officers of the Intelligence Unit.

A motorbike and four walkie-talkies were also seized from the suspect’s residence.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said the group was arrested for questioning.

(Source: News Radio)