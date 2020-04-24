Another 30 Navy personnel at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 414 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 414

Active Cases – 300

New Cases for the day – 46

Observation in hospitals – 183

Recovered & Discharged – 107

Total Deaths – 7